IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington and mandatory challenger Luis Alberto Lopez faced off Thursday at the final press conference before their world title clash on Saturday `at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England, live worldwide on DAZN. Warrington steps through the ropes for the first time since recapturing his IBF crown in March.
