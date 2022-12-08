Warrington-Lopez Final Press Conference IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington and mandatory challenger Luis Alberto Lopez faced off Thursday at the final press conference before their world title clash on Saturday `at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England, live worldwide on DAZN. Warrington steps through the ropes for the first time since recapturing his IBF crown in March. 108lb contenders clash on Dec 16 Two boxing cards in two days at Emperors Palace Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

