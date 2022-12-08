WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) and WBO #6 contender David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) held a media workout in Omaha, Nebraska ahead of their BLK Prime Pay-Per-View event taking place at the CHI Health Center on Saturday

Terence Crawford: “My thing is to keep doing what I’ve been doing, which is winning in a tremendous fashion, and everything else will fall into place. I’m getting restless thinking about Saturday, it’s a job that I’ve done for a long time and as used to it as I am, I’m still really excited about this one in my hometown.”

David Avanesyan: “I’m going into this fight with a lot to prove as no one is giving me a chance to win, but he has a lot on his plate. He’s got a lot of distractions, and none of the interviewers ask him about me. It is always about the fight that didn’t happen or other stuff. I am more focused than ever, and coming in as a massive underdog, is just the way I like it. I was in camp already and got to extend my camp for a month or so, which was perfect. I will be the mentally stronger fighter on December 10th.”