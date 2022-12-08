WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) and WBO #6 contender David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) held a media workout in Omaha, Nebraska ahead of their BLK Prime Pay-Per-View event taking place at the CHI Health Center on Saturday
Terence Crawford: “My thing is to keep doing what I’ve been doing, which is winning in a tremendous fashion, and everything else will fall into place. I’m getting restless thinking about Saturday, it’s a job that I’ve done for a long time and as used to it as I am, I’m still really excited about this one in my hometown.”
David Avanesyan: “I’m going into this fight with a lot to prove as no one is giving me a chance to win, but he has a lot on his plate. He’s got a lot of distractions, and none of the interviewers ask him about me. It is always about the fight that didn’t happen or other stuff. I am more focused than ever, and coming in as a massive underdog, is just the way I like it. I was in camp already and got to extend my camp for a month or so, which was perfect. I will be the mentally stronger fighter on December 10th.”
Crawford TKO. Avanesyan will have trouble trying to catch Crawford moving at angles. Crawford will batter Avanesyan into submission in the later rounds.
Not sure how this card is going to sell. Crawford is pound for pound #1, but with the other fights on this weekend, along with the UFC PPV, I don’t see this PPV doing well at all. Picked the perfect weekend, BLK PRIME. You Ding Dongs.
What a joke PPV. This caliber fight used to be shown on a Saturday afternoon wide world of sports. I don’t see this selling at all. Anyone who is interested in this is from Nebraska, and they will be going to the fight.