December 7, 2022
Boxing News

Shot of the Day

Photo: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

IBF female bantamweight world champion Ebanie “The Blonde Bomber” Bridges shows her form during a workout today in Leeds, England. Bridges (8-1, 3 KOs) will defend her title against Shannon O’Connell (23-6-1, 11 KOs) on Saturday at the First Direct Arena, live on DAZN.

