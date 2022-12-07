Shot of the Day IBF female bantamweight world champion Ebanie “The Blonde Bomber” Bridges shows her form during a workout today in Leeds, England. Bridges (8-1, 3 KOs) will defend her title against Shannon O’Connell (23-6-1, 11 KOs) on Saturday at the First Direct Arena, live on DAZN. WBO orders Okolie-Light purse bid Like this: Like Loading...

