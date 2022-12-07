The WBO World Championship Committee has ordered a December 14 purse bid for the mandatory clash between WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie and David Light. The situation has extra complications because Okolie and promoter Matchroom are engaged in a legal dispute.

Okolie and Light must inform the WBO in writing within 48 hours of the purse bid to confirm they will participate in the fight. Failure to comply will result in the Committee determining that the participant is uninterested and unavailable to participate in the mandated bout. If Okolie and/or Light suffer an injury, is impaired to fight, prevented to fight, refuses to fight, or is unavailable to fight for whatever reasons, the Committee may 1) vacate the title, 2) order an interim title, 3) determine any other course of action in the best interests of the WBO and the division.