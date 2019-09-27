WBO #1 middleweight Steven Butler (28-1-1, 23 KOs) destroyed Paul Valenzuela Jr. (24-9, 16 KOs) in the first round on Thursday night at the Montreal Casino, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. A left jab laid out Valenzuela face first after just 38 seconds.

Unbeaten super lightweight Batyrzhan Jukembayev (17-0, 13 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over former world champion Miguel “Titere” Vazquez (41-9, 15 KOs). Scores were 100-90, 99-91, 99-91 for Jukembayev, who claimed the WBA Continental Americas and IBF Inter-Continental belts. The 32-year-old Vazquez was appearing in his 50th fight.