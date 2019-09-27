September 27, 2019
Boxing Results

WBO #1 Butler demolishes Valenzuela

WBO #1 middleweight Steven Butler (28-1-1, 23 KOs) destroyed Paul Valenzuela Jr. (24-9, 16 KOs) in the first round on Thursday night at the Montreal Casino, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. A left jab laid out Valenzuela face first after just 38 seconds.

Unbeaten super lightweight Batyrzhan Jukembayev (17-0, 13 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over former world champion Miguel “Titere” Vazquez (41-9, 15 KOs). Scores were 100-90, 99-91, 99-91 for Jukembayev, who claimed the WBA Continental Americas and IBF Inter-Continental belts. The 32-year-old Vazquez was appearing in his 50th fight.

Fuzile, Rakhimov meet in IBF 130lb eliminator

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>