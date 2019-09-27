By Ron Jackson

One of South Africa’s brightest prospects Azinga Fuzile from East London possibly faces the toughest test of his career when he meets IBO junior lightweight champion Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov of Tajikstan in an IBF junior lightweight title eliminator at the Orient Theatre in East London on Sunday.

The tournament will be shown live on SS4.from 2pm to 5pm.

The 23-year-old Fuzile (14-0, 8 KOs) has had an outstanding career since making his pro debut in December 2014, winning the South African featherweight title in only his fifth fight with a unanimous 12 round points decision over the more experienced Macbute Sinyabi (29-4).

After making two defenses of the South African title he moved up to junior lightweight to beat Waidi Usman (tko 7) for the vacant IBF Continental Africa junior lightweight title and then made a successful defense against the former IBF junior lightweight champion Malcolm Klassen.

In December 2018 he scored an impressive seventh round stoppage win over Ibrahim Mgenden for the vacant IBF Intercontinental junior lightweight title and in his most recent fight in April this year made a successful defense against Romulo Koasicha with scores of 118-109 and 119-108.

Rakhimov, 25, who has a record of 14-0, 11 KOs, and fights out of Ekaterinburg, Russia will not be defending his IBO belt.

However, he is coming off an impressive fourth round stoppage win over South Africa’s Rofihiwa Maemu in his most recent fight in March this year, to retain the IBO belt for the third time.

In his other two defenses he won over Malcolm Klassen (tko 2) and Robinson Castellanos (rtd 4).

The winner of this fight will qualify to meet IBF junior lightweight champion Tevin Farmer 30-4-1; 6 from Philadelphia, USA.

The IBF do not list No’s 1 and 2 in their latest ratings, with Japan’s Kenichi Ogawa at No. 3, Fuzile at No. 4 and Rakhimov at No. 5.

Rakhimov has height and reach advantages over Fuzile and with a knockout ratio of 79% could prove dangerous to the South African.

The tournament is presented by Promoter of the Year, Rumble Africa Promotions CEO Nomfesane Nyathela.