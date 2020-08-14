The remote scoring system the WBC has been experimenting with for two years has been a safety boon during the pandemic. But with more judges scoring, from a live feed, in addition to the ones ringside, justice via technology is lessening the chance of controversial or incorrect results.

On the airwaves of the WBC’s Virtual Convention, veteran judge Duane Ford, who’s also President of the NABF, said, “I’ve found that when we see the scores of the great judges they are consistent. Average judges are erratic.”

The “ten-point must” system remains. But the caveats of 1) close, 2) moderate, 3) decisive and 4) extremely decisive are now there.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman said: “We are looking for justice and technology. Our intention is to be properly supportive of the sport.”