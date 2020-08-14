Individual bravery in the worst hours of the Pandemic has shone though with heroes taking it upon themselves, often taking life-threatening risks to help others in dire need, and the WBC is recognizing this. More than two hundred nominations for the Heroes of Humanity Awards, and at the WBC Virtual Convention “The Magnificent Seven” from this huge army of brave people, were praised for their resolute courage.

Boxing Bob Newman is a respiratory therapist who is working in the front line of the pandemic. A sleep therapist, he used his skills in the respiratory area to save lives.

Sylvia Steward Williams, the daughter of Legendary Kronk Gym Trainer Emanuel Steward, in spite of a personal loss, she worked in a covid ward. No veteran there is alone.

Dr Hector Rascon Marquez is an anesthesiologist and a surgeon, helping the poorest with reconstructive surgery . During his latest challenges he contracted covid, but fortunately recovered.

Dr Nitin Sethi supports the WBC Health and Safety Taskforce and is also Chief Medical Officer for the NYSAC. He has been helping with covid patients.

Dr Ricardo Monreal from Hermosillo has been in the front line combatting Covid. He`s isolated from his family so as to avoid the risk of infecting his family.

Jade Bhakdibhumi who leads WBC Youth Cares in Thailand, who been working with children during the pandemic, but also making sure gyms are safe to return to.

Dr Alberto Campanna who died from covid made the supreme sacrifice for humanity and for his profession. A survivor of cancer and heart surgery he returned to work in hospital because people desperately needed his help. He will forever be remembered for his kindness, caring and immense courage.

Former WBC Champion Javier Castillejos from Spain came on the airwaves to say hello. He daily delivered food and others essential to elderly people in Spain.

As WBC Cares Chair Jill Diamond said, “The world can never have enough heroes. They stand out.”