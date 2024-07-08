By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

WBC, WBO#1 light fly Japanese Shokichi Iwata (13-1, 10 KOs), 107.5, had a tough time coping with unbeaten Filipino GAB#1 Jahzeel Trinidad (11-1, 6 KOs), 108, but finally dropped him twice and halted the game warrior at 1:10 of the sixth round in a scheduled ten on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Having failed to win the WBO 108-pound belt from Jonathan Bomba Gonzalez in 2022, the hard-hitting Shokichi scored three victories all within the distance. He impressively collected another victim by kayo, decking the gallant Filipino with vicious left hooks in round three and six. Now that Bomba renounced his belt to move up to the 112-pound category, Iwata will participate in a WBO 108-pound title bout for the vacant crown within this year. The up-and-coming Shokichi may have a good chance to seize the championship.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.

