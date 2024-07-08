By Miguel Maravilla
Oscar De La Hoya: “William Zepeda is one of the most exciting fighters in boxing. Especially at 135.”
Shakur is skilled but I personally have no about into the hype that he’s a special fighter. However, Shakur should definitely give Golden Boy a call to at least hear him out. Its a heck of a lot better than what he’s doing now. Say what you want about Oscar but he will get his fighters in the mix of things, giving them that spotlight to prove themselves. Even Floyd needed Oscar’s name to get to the next level. Its not a bad short term move for Shakur.
personally don’t believe in his hype. Sorry for the typo
Zepeda’s next fight MUST be a big one.
Little girl Shakur needs to watch the Diaz vs Masdival boxing match so he can learn how its done. He’s such a loser even his fans booed him and left before the fight was over.