The day will eventually come when world junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez will get inducted into the New York State Boxing Hall of Fame. However, that is a long way off as Lopez from Brooklyn, is not only still an active fighter, but in the prime of his career, as well.

For the first time in its 12 year history, the NYSBHOF is giving official recognition to an active boxer by naming Lopez as its 2023-2024 Fighter of the Year. During that time frame Lopez defeated Josh Taylor to win the undisputed junior welterweight crown. He then followed it up with title defenses against contenders Jamaine Ortiz and Steve Claggett.

“There is no one more worthy than Lopez to get this award” said NYSBHOF president Jack Hirsch. “There is not another active boxer residing in New York who has accomplished as much as Teofimo has. New York State should be proud to recognize him as one of its own.”

Lopez 21-1 (13), has fought nine times as a pro in New York. During that time he has become a big crowd favorite and is regarded as one of the most charismatic fighters in the world.

When informed he would be receiving this recognition, Lopez was ecstatic. “Wow, what an honor,” said Lopez. “I definitely plan to be there. It means a great deal to me.”

It will be a family affair for the Lopez’s, as the NYSBHOF will also honor the fighter’s father Teofimo Lopez Sr with its Trainers award. Lopez Sr has been instrumental in his son’s career, developing him into a world champion.