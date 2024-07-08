The fight between WBC interim super welterweight champion Serhii “El Flaco” Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs) and Vergil Ortiz Jr. (21-0, 21 KOs) will take place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 10, broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

Vergil Ortiz Jr: “This fight is the fight that solidifies me as a top 154 fighter. This is also the fight that shows everyone that nothing has changed: I am still one of the best fighters in the world.”

Serhii Bohachuk: “I fought hard to win the WBC interim world title and now i am looking to defend this title for my goal of becoming the ultimate world champion. I know Vergil Ortiz, he is a very tough competitor, but on August 10 I will show that I am the best in the division.”