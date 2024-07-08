The fight between WBC interim super welterweight champion Serhii “El Flaco” Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs) and Vergil Ortiz Jr. (21-0, 21 KOs) will take place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 10, broadcast worldwide on DAZN.
Vergil Ortiz Jr: “This fight is the fight that solidifies me as a top 154 fighter. This is also the fight that shows everyone that nothing has changed: I am still one of the best fighters in the world.”
Serhii Bohachuk: “I fought hard to win the WBC interim world title and now i am looking to defend this title for my goal of becoming the ultimate world champion. I know Vergil Ortiz, he is a very tough competitor, but on August 10 I will show that I am the best in the division.”
Smell like someone will end the fight in the horizontal position
Boachuck TKO late, Ortiz too inactive and overrated IMHO.
Although he may receive some challenges, Ortiz (Jr.) will earn a TKO victory and later start looking for Fundora.
I wonder if Ortiz will eventually move to 160 because this weight seems more like his natural weight. I hope to see Ortiz put in several rounds because he experienced plenty of early rounds. I anticipate Ortiz will catch punches, and this will give me a chance to see how he reacts to getting hit. At 154, Ortiz may get challenged before earning his TKO7 victory.
Not sure about the status/duration of Tszyu’s medical condition.