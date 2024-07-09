Former WBA world title challenger Rober “El Huracan” Barrera (27-5, 17 KOs) of Monteria, Colombia landed in Managua, Nicaragua earlier today as he faces 5x former world champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (51-4 41 KO’s) on Friday night from the Alexis Arguello Arena staring at 9:00PM / EDT on ESPN+ and ESPN Knockout.

Barrera had added motivation to this camp as he aims to get his family revenge of His brother defeat in the hands of Choclatito 11 years ago. “I feel great I’m on weight and ready for war Friday night” stated Barrera “We are coming to spoil his homecoming party and even the score.”

Barrera was greeted by Vice President of All Star Boxing, Inc Felix Zabala III who is the lead promoter of the event on Friday night in association with Teiken Promotions.