The WBC has created a special belt for the winner of Saturday’s welterweight championship PPV clash between Errol Spence Jr and Danny Garcia this Saturday at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The focal point of the belt is the “Health Care Hero” based on a mural painted by artist Austin Zucchini-Fowler. It depicts a gowned and masked medical expert with Angel`s wings, wearing boxing gloves.

Before the championship bout starts, the WBC will honor “Heroes of Humanity” people from all walks of life, who`ve stepped up and selflessly helped others during the crisis. The original Health Care Hero mural is located on a wall at Williams Street and East Colfax Avenue in downtown Denver. With the artist’s permission, the WBC entrusted artisans and craftsmen to place an image of the design on the belt.