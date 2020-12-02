Unbeaten heavyweight contender Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller was suspended for two years for the use of performance-enhancing substances. Miller, who famously torpedoed a title shot against Anthony Joshua last year by using banned substances, was nabbed again in July before his comeback fight. The Nevada State Athletic Commission unanimously voted to suspend Miller for two years. Big Baby (23-0-1, 20 KOs) is currently 32 years of age and will be out of action until 2022 unless he fights outside the U.S.
My goodness what is the matter with this idiot??? Had a decent career and the opportunity of a lifetime to fight Anthony Joshua, and STILL does banned substances? Might as well ban him for a good 5 more years cause he’s never gonna change. What’s that old saying? “a leopard never changes its spots”…
In hindsight, what an opportunity it was! With his style, he had a totally real shot at stopping AJ, and not once, but twice gets dinged. This could be 3-4 years of his prime gone. It’s painful to watch.
This actually pains me to think about. Considering his style, this guy could have been heayvweight champion, and not just in a hopeful sense. He had the fight confirmed and a legit shot of stopping a guy like AJ. Now he’s losing 3-4 years of the prime of his career. I know the suspension is 2, but he hasn’t fought since 2018.
I believe this is his third positive test, after testing positive during his kickboxing career. If that is the case, 2 years seems a bit small actually. In either case, I REALLY hope Miller gets his life and his career together. Though I have no idea how anyone would invest anything in his career after this.