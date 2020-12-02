Unbeaten heavyweight contender Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller was suspended for two years for the use of performance-enhancing substances. Miller, who famously torpedoed a title shot against Anthony Joshua last year by using banned substances, was nabbed again in July before his comeback fight. The Nevada State Athletic Commission unanimously voted to suspend Miller for two years. Big Baby (23-0-1, 20 KOs) is currently 32 years of age and will be out of action until 2022 unless he fights outside the U.S.