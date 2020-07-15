Idol of Otumba and WBC super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas (34-0, 22 KOs), the guest of honor at this Martes a Café, announced that his new gym is almost ready, but due to the ongoing pandemic, it’ll open its doors to the public in 2021.

Recalling his fifth successful defense, which on this occasion was against Tomoki Kameda (36-3, 20 KOs), Rey said that his aim and his job was to make things look easy and efficient, however, it is not as simple as it seemed and the complex, victorious battle against an accomplished opponent proved memorable.

Now, one year without fighting, Rey explained that during this spell he`s kept himself busy, but this situation is not definitely something that a world champion would ideally want. But after having signed with his new promoter PBC (Premier Boxing Champion) he hopes to soon be able to defend his title even if it is behind closed doors.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán said that the organization will be completely flexible, due to the pandemic came to change everything, over which we have no control. He clarified that Luis Nery is the official challenger of the super bantamweight division. Rey explained that it`s been far from easy because he is a very active fighter, but that he has had the serenity and patience to gainfully turn this new normality around.

WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar “Rey” Martinez (16-1. 12 KOs) said that he is in excellent condition to face the Puerto Rican McWilliams Arroyo (20-4. 15 KOs) in Tulsa, Oklahoma on August 15th. He explained that he will conclude phase one of his preparation at the Otomí Ceremonial Center, and In the next few days, he will travel to the United States to close his training camp.

Rey recognized the quality of Arroyo and even though he has a lot of experience, this does not intimidate him because he also has a track record he’s faced great rivals, and as he himself is the world champion. While continuing to train and seeking not to lose one jot his physical condition, the champion commented that, despite the quarantine, he and his coach have worked extra hard on physical preparation. They have not ceased running and working conscientiously in the gym. Eager to return to action, Rey vowed he`ll return to Mexico, with the title and that the fans will greatly enjoy a great fight.

Mauricio Sulaiman explained details regarding the Annual… and this time Virtual 58 WBC Convention, explaining that there will be diverse and important global elements. He said that the entire WBC team is working hard so that, despite the unusual nature of the situation, the boxing family feels at home and is constantly very much involved. He added that creating a virtual Convention is quite a challenge, but at the same time very motivating for everyone since a thousand people will be registered.

After several months, boxing begins to see the light at the end of the tunnel, since this August 7 the first title fight of the WBC will be held with the defense of the super featherweight champion Terry Harper against Natasha Jonas. Then on the 15th, the fight of Rey Martínez, and there will also be the lightweight tournament. Mauricio urged everyone not to let their guard down, and be aware that we are living a new reality to which we must adapt.