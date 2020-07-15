July 14, 2020
Results from Las Vegas

Middleweight “Cassius” Clay Collard (8-2-3, 2 KOs) smashed LT “Smash” Nelson (5-4, 4 KOs) in two-one-sided rounds. Collard dropped Nelson once in round one and twice in round two. The bout was waved off after more punishment at 1:57. Collard 4-0 in 2020.

Lightweight Ruben “El Tigrillo” Cervera (12-2, 10 KOs) won a six round unanimous decision over Clay “3rd Degree” Burns (9-9-2, 4 KOs). Cervera dropped Burns moments into the fight then cruised to a 58-56, 59-54, 59-54 victory.

In his pro debut, middleweight Javier Martinez (1-0, 0 KOs) outpointed Ryan Burrs (2-2, 0 KOs) over four rounds. Scores were 40-36 across the board.

