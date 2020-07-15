Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum says he is working on a world title clash between WBO junior lightweight world champion Jamel Herring and former world champion Carl Frampton provided they get through interim fights. Top Rank will attempt for the third time to stage a clash between Herring and Jonathan Oquendo next month. The first two attempts were scrapped due to Herring twice failing the coronavirus test.

“We were greatly saddened when Jamel Herring tested positive for COVID-19,” said Arum via Twitter. “We expect not only him back in the ring in August, but also Carl Frampton. If they’re both victorious, we will attempt to match them against each other in the fourth quarter of 2020.”