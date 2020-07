Former WBA super middleweight world champion Vincent Feigenbutz (31-3, 28 KOs) will move down to middleweight to face Jama Saidi (17-1, 7 KOs) for the IBF Intercontinental belt on the August 28 show at Havel Studios in Berlin, Germany. In his last fight in February, Feigenbutz was stopped by IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant in ten rounds.

The event also features the previously announced clash between former WBA super welterweight champion Jack Culcay and unbeaten Abass Baraou.