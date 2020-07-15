It is confirmed that unbeaten former world champion Luis “Pantera” Nery will fight Aaron Alameda (25-0,13 KOs) at 122 pounds on August 29 at a site to be named in the United States. But Nery still hasn’t given up on the bantamweight division where he has had two high profile FAILS at making the bantamweight limit.

“I see myself with the four titles (WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO) at bantamweight and at super bantamweight,” proclaimed Nery, who is still just 25. “It’s my medium term goal. I have the talent and there is time to achieve it.”

Nery was stripped of the WBC bantamweight title when he missed weight for his February 2018 fight with Shinsuke Yamanaka, showing up five pounds heavy. He then missed weight for a November 2019 bantamweight clash against Emmanuel Rodriguez on the Wilder-Ortiz 2 undercard.