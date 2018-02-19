WBC title bouts added to Murata event

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

A couple of WBC title bouts are added beneath the WBA middleweight title bout of defending champ Ryota Murata against Italian challenger Emanuele Blandamura in Yokohama, Japan, on April 15.



It has been announced by Teiken Promotions that WBC flyweight titlist Daigo Higa (15-0, 15 KOs), fresh from his quick first-round demolition of Moises Fuentes just two weeks ago, will put his belt on the line against Nicaraguan, #2 Cristopher Rosales (26-3, 17 KOs), and WBC light-fly ruler Ken Shiro (12-0, 6 KOs) will risk his belt against former champ #1 Ganigan Lopez (28-7, 17 KOs) of Mexico.

Each champion predicted to defend the WBC belt by a knockout. Ken Shiro, who scored a fine stoppage of Panamanian Gilberto Pedroza in his last defense in December, said, “In our first encounter I had a tough time coping with the puzzling southpaw Ganigan, but I studied his style, so I have good confidence to defeat him decisively by a knockout.”

KO artist Higa also said, “Before people forget my previous knockout victory I wish to score the sixteenth straight. I’d like to give a strong impression to the audience.” The spectators will appreciate the deluxe tripleheader at the Yokohama Arena, the maximum capacity of which is no less than 17,000.