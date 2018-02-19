Colonel: Parker and Horn could cause upsets

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Hall of Fame Broadcaster Colonel Bob Sheridan has called the action some of the biggest upsets in boxing history. So he knows huge favorite WBA, IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua can be upset on March 31 in Cardiff Wales when he clashes with WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker. The same holds true for WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn, who could do the same against hot favorite Terence Crawford in Las Vegas on April 14.

“Both Joseph Parker and Jeff Horn will be huge underdogs in their upcoming world championship fights,” the Colonel told Fightnews.com®. “There isn’t a person this side of New Zealand and Australia that thinks either man has a chance. However I’ve broadcast some of the biggest upsets in the history of boxing. Ali over George Foreman in Africa and Buster Douglas over Mike Tyson in Tokyo, so it CAN happen. If either Jeff Horn or Joseph Parker has the fight of his life and pulls off the upset it will be monumental.

“Anthony Joshua is a beast with a perfect record of knocking out every man he has fought. Anthony will have all the support any fighter could ask for with 78,000 fans screaming for him in Wales. Joseph Parker won’t be bothered by this because he is always super cool on fight night. Anthony is pure power and then some and that’s what boxing fans love in the heavyweight division.

“Kevin Barry who trains Joseph Parker says Joseph must fight the perfect fight. He’s got to do it with movement and speed and punch off created angles. Joseph must have full concentration 100% of the time, double and triple his jabs, rip into the body early and often while constantly trying to turn Joshua.

“Both of these fighters can be hit and there is no question Joshua has the edge in that department. For Parker to pull off the upset, it’s very important that if he is able to get Anthony in trouble at any time he must finish him off. Parker is a great finisher. This fight will be a better fight than most people think.”