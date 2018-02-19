February 19, 2018

Callum Smith: I will be too good for Braehmer

Super middleweight Callum Smith (23-0, 17 KOs) is an 8:1 favorite to beat former two-time light heavyweight world champion Juergen Braehmer (49-3, 35 KOs) in their World Boxing Super Series semi-final clash at the Arena Nürnberger Versicherung in Nuremberg, Germany. “I have had a good training camp,” said Smith. “I have improved over the sparring sessions, now it’s all about the getting the tactics right and perform on the night and I should come out on top.”

Both 27-year-old Smith and 39-year-old Braehmer appeared as serious contenders to win the Muhammad Trophy with their quarter-final performances last year.

Britain’s Smith claimed a 116-112, 117-110, 117-111 victory on the judges’ cards after a thrilling match against Sweden’s Erik Skoglund at the Echo Arena in Liverpool.

Germany’s Braehmer, a former two-time light heavyweight champion, proved age is just a number when he beat American hope Rob Brant in dominant fashion at the Kongresshalle in Schwerin with the judges scoring it 119-109, 118-110 and 116-112 in favor of the 39-year-old veteran.

“Braehmer looked good against Brant,” said Smith. “He is a good fighter, he is experienced. He has been there and done it, a former two-time world champion. He is an awkward fighter and he knows he is awkward and he uses it to his own advantage.”

“I have to concentrate on me. If I do what I do good, I will be too good for Braehmer on the night. I am expecting a good fight, I am expecting the best version of Juergen Braehmer, but we have everything covered to make sure I will proceed to the final.”

“It’s a big opportunity for Braehmer nearing the end of his career. What better way to finish than winning this tournament. But I feel that whatever he brings I got the answer for it. I know that I am capable of coming through and look good doing it.”

