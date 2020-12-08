WBC releases initial bridgerweight rankings Former heavyweight contender Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas has the distinction of being the WBC’s first #1 rated bridgerweight (200-224lbs) in the just released December ratings. Here are the top 15 in boxing’s newest weight division. The world title is vacant. 1. Oscar Rivas

2. Ryad Merhy

3. Kevin Lerena

4. Dmitry Kudryashov

5. Evgeny Romanov

6. Bryant Jennings

7. Artur Szpilka

8. Alen Babic

9. Joel Tambwe

10. Shigabudin Aliev

11. Marco Huck

12. Bilal Laggoune

13. Samuel Kodje

14. Rashid Kodzoev

15. Isaac Chamberlain

