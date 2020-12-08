Former heavyweight contender Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas has the distinction of being the WBC’s first #1 rated bridgerweight (200-224lbs) in the just released December ratings. Here are the top 15 in boxing’s newest weight division. The world title is vacant.
1. Oscar Rivas
2. Ryad Merhy
3. Kevin Lerena
4. Dmitry Kudryashov
5. Evgeny Romanov
6. Bryant Jennings
7. Artur Szpilka
8. Alen Babic
9. Joel Tambwe
10. Shigabudin Aliev
11. Marco Huck
12. Bilal Laggoune
13. Samuel Kodje
14. Rashid Kodzoev
15. Isaac Chamberlain
I know alot of people are opposed to new weight classes and 4-??? new belts but the silver lining is with a tourney we should get some good fights coming out of it.