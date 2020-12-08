The World Boxing Association (WBA) will be announcing a “Boxing Marathon” event at an online press conference on Thursday. The pioneer organization and its President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza will reveal all the details of the event that will take place on December 17th in Barranquilla, Colombia, as part of the WBA Challenge program. In the main event, WBA light flyweight world champion Carlos Cañizalez faces Jesús Silvestre.

In addition to the title fight, hot prospect Gabriel Maestre will be in action against Daniel Vega.

The name “Boxing Marathon” refers to the high number of fights on the show (20 in total). The talent of great boxers from Colombia, Venezuela, and Mexico will be shown with names such as Olympic medalist Yoel Finol, José Sanmartín, Ángel Rodríguez, Verónica Zuliaga, Rodrigo Caraballo, and Franklin Manzanilla among others.

The event will take place on the beautiful beaches of Barranquilla and will have all the relevant security protocols for such an important day.