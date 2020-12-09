December 8, 2020
Boxing News

Holyfield, Chaney in action Saturday

Super welterweight Evan Holyfield and heavyweight Cassius Chaney will fight this Saturday in four and eight round bouts at Champion Boxing Gym, Jonesboro, Georgia.

Holyfield (4-0, 3 KOs) is now being trained by Olympic gold medalist and two-time world welterweight champion Mark Breland. Breland was also Olympic teammates with Evan’s father, four-time world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.

Baltimore native Cassius Chaney (19-0, 13 KOs) is riding an eight fight knockout streak dating back to October 2017.

