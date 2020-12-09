Super welterweight Evan Holyfield and heavyweight Cassius Chaney will fight this Saturday in four and eight round bouts at Champion Boxing Gym, Jonesboro, Georgia.

Holyfield (4-0, 3 KOs) is now being trained by Olympic gold medalist and two-time world welterweight champion Mark Breland. Breland was also Olympic teammates with Evan’s father, four-time world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.

Baltimore native Cassius Chaney (19-0, 13 KOs) is riding an eight fight knockout streak dating back to October 2017.