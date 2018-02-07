WBC planning special Golovkin-Alvarez belt

By Gabriel F. Cordero

The WBC has reported that it will present a special belt to the winner of the May 5 fight between the Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. “Once again a big boxing event in the USA will be held on May 5 and we are looking forward to a new edition of the “Adolfo Lopez Mateos” belt this year. In 2017, the Huichol belt was presented and this year we hope it will be something very special,” said WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman.

Golden Boy Promotions announced in late January the rematch between “Canelo” and “GGG” although the venue is to be defined.

Sulaiman met with Golovkin a few days ago in Sochi, Russia. Golovkin said he’s about to start his training and there is a possibility that a promotional tour will not be held and they’ll only be doing press conferences. The WBC also insists that it appreciates and respects all the decisions of Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. It sends its best wishes so that the relations between both parties are maintained with cordiality and respect towards the sport and its fans.