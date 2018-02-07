Barry: Joshua won’t recover from Parker knockdown

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Kevin Barry, trainer of WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, warns that if Parker puts WBA, IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on the canvas on March 31 in Cardiff, Wales, Parker will not let Joshua off the hook. “I’d be very foolish to pick a round, but I can promise you this: when Joseph Parker does hit Anthony Joshua clean, if Joshua goes down I can promise you he will not recover like he did in the Klitschko fight,” Barry told Las Vegas Sports Network. “The fight will be over. Joseph Parker is a very, very good finisher. There will be times in this fight where both guys get hurt, but I like our chances a lot in this fight.”