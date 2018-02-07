Rungvisai and Chaichotchuang honored

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Congratulations to Fightnews.com® contributor and IBF promoter Jimmy Chaichotchuang who received the “Boxing Promoter of the Year” award from the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) by Office of Boxing Sport Board, Professional Sports Development and Boxing Department, hosted the Announcement of 6th National Honorary Boxing Awards on February 6 at the Indoor Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.



Also, WBC super flyweight champion Srisaket Rungvisai received the Best Boxer of the Year award. The event is to honor people in boxing and Muay Thai that brought success and earned fame for Thailand in the previous year.