Philippine Update

By Nick Giongco

Arum welcomes Ancajas vs Sultan

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum has reached out to the camp of Jonas Sultan, the mandatory challenger to Jerwin Ancajas’s International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-flyweight crown for a unique all-Filipino title showdown being eyed for April. Top Rank promotes Ancajas, who made a smashing US debut over the weekend in Corpus Christi, Texas. Sultan, the pride and joy of the ALA Boxing Club of Cebu, earned the right to fight for the IBF 115-lb title after upsetting ex-world champion Johnreil Casimero last year.

GAB prevents Magali title shot

Orient-Pacific super-featherweight champion Carlo Magali won’t be fighting for a world title after all. The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) ruled recently that owing to the proximity of Magali’s title defense in Japan to the promised crack at the World Boxing Council on Feb. 10 in Mexico, Magali won’t have enough time to get ready. Magali last fought on Jan. 13 when he retained his 130-lb throne with a knockout victory.

Nietes heats up in training

Donnie Nietes, the country’s other world champion, has intensified his training for his mandatory defense of his International Boxing Federation fly crown against Argentina’s Juan Carlos Reveco on Feb. 24 in Los Angeles. “Since arriving here three weeks ago, Donnie has sparred about 40 rounds mostly against Brian Viloria,” said Nietes’s trainer Edito Villamor. Viloria is also seeing action on the Feb. 24 card at the Forum as he is booked to vie for the vacant World Boxing Association fly title.