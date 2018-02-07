Fuentes wants Higa rematch

Photo: Naoki Fukuda

Former world champion Moisés Fuentes appeared at the WBC “Tuesday Coffee Conference” in Mexico City to request a thorough review of his first round KO loss to WBC flyweight champion Daigo Higa. Moises stressed that in his opinion, the referee’s decision was a mistake. He says he was up at the count of eight and was ready to continue.



WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán says he will ask for the report of both the referee and the supervisor and that he himself will scrutinize this case.

