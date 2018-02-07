WBC Peace and EBU Championships in Rome

On February 23 in Rome, Italy, Opi Since 82 company led by Salvatore Cherchi will promote the WBC Peace championship with the support of the Italian Minister of Sports Luca Lotti and the Italian Olympic Committee headed by Giovanni Malagò. The stars will be two top lightweights: former IBO world and EBU champion Emiliano Marsili (Italy, 35 wins, 14 inside the distance, and 1 draw) and Victor Betancourt (Mexico, 22-1). They will fight on the 12 rounds distance at Palazzo dello Sport, a building with a great boxing tradition.

In the co-main event the vacant European middleweight championship between Alessandro Goddi (Italy, 33 wins, 2 losses and 1 draw) and undefeated Kamil Szeremeta (Poland, 16-0). Opening the show, 6 fights on the 6 rounds distance with featherweight Giovanni Tagliola (6-2), Venezuelan lightweight Samuel Gonzalez (16-5), super middleweights Andrea Di Luisa (18-4) and Ivan Zucco (1-0), former Italian featherweight champion Carmine Tommasone (17-0) and former European super featherweight champion Devis Boschiero (44-5-1). Their opponents will be announced soon.

“Promoting the WBC Peace championship is something to be proud of – said Salvatore Cherchi – and I’m doing it with my sons Christian and Alessandro who joined me in our family’s business. Emiliano and Victor are top fighters and will put up a great show. Part of the income from the show will go to the Box Val program created by Scholas Foundation and WBC and its ‘Fighting for the Peace’ events to help the people who lost their houses after the earthquakes that hit Italy and Mexico. My Mexican brother Mauricio Sulaiman got this great idea of the WBC Peace championship and I’m happy to make it in my country and help people in the process.”