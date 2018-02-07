Rios: I will do whatever it takes to win

By Miguel Maravilla

Former world champion Brandon “Bam Bam” Rios (34-3-1, 25 KOs) of Oxnard, California by way of Garden City, Kansas held a media day workout Wednesday afternoon at NGBA Boxing in Lynwood, California as he prepares for his fight with two-division and two-time world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia (33-1, 19 KOs) February 17 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas live on Showtime.

Here is what Rios and his trainer Robert Garcia said prior to the workout.

Brandon Rios: “I’m really happy and I feel good for this fight. I’m sparring young cats. They are hungry and they want to prove a point. They have really been pushing me and Robert (Garcia) has done a good job along with Donald (Leary) in this camp. As long as I beat Danny Garcia, it puts me back on top!”

“We are expecting the best Danny Garcia.”

“Many say that he is a cherry picker. Well if he is picking a cherry, he will find himself a wild berry. I’m coming to win, my hunger, drive and determination to win again. I will do whatever it takes to win.”

Robert Garcia: “Donald has been with him 24/7 but I see him as well in the gym. Sparring has been great with a strong very experienced Josesito Lopez and I the last few weeks I have been throwing him some young guys in there. Young hungry guys that are going to push him. Brandon’s style is so difficult that he tires out his sparring but his weight is good, he’s a man on a mission.

“We are getting ready for the best Danny Garcia. He is a two-time world champion and I am preparing Brandon to fight the best Danny Garcia. The one that performed well against Lucas Matthysse. We are hoping we don’t get that Danny Garcia that fought Mauricio Herrera, a fight many felt Danny should have lost.”

“I prepared Danny to win this fight and he will do whatever it takes.”