By Robert Coster

Ramon Pina Acevedo, 96, has passed away in his home in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. A prestigious lawyer and political figure in his country, Pina Acevedo was a knowledgeable lover of boxing who was Vice President of the WBA and then the first President of the WBO. Pina Acevedo was also President of the Dominican Boxing Commission. Pina was the supervisor to many important world title fights, among which included Leonard vs. Hagler. R.I.P.