Matellon-Mendoza on March 10 in Panama

By Héctor Villarreal

Undefeated Cuban, Daniel Matellon (5-0-2, 2 KOs) will risk his WBA Fedelatin light flyweight championship against Nicaraguan Camilo Mendoza (11-2-1, 5 KOs) on the main event of the Sparta en Guerra II card, announced today at Giorgio’s Restaurant in Panama City, Panama.

Matellon, currently ranked #10 by WBA, was recently awarded as the winner of the fight of the year 2017 in Panama.

Sparta en Guerra II which starts the 2018 season for Sparta Promotions, is scheduled for Saturday, March 10 at Fantastic Casino Albrook Mall.

Eight fights were announced, featuring other e unbeaten Cubans, Pablo Vicente, Leosdan Nuñez, Norlan Yera, local female sensation Nataly Delgado and WBA Fedecentro welterweight champion John Rentería.