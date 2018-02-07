Rodriguez Ready For WAR against Gonzalez

Flyweight warrior Ricardo “Meserito” Rodriguez (16-5, 5 KOs) held a media work out at San Dune Park at Manhattan Beach in Los Angeles, California Tuesday. He will headline the All Star Boxing Boxeo Telemundo Series Premiere against Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez. on February 23rd.

“I am well prepared and taking this fight extremely serious,” said Rodeiguez. “I’m focused on Gonzalez and nothing else, this will be a do or die fight.”

All Star Boxing, Inc. kicks off 2018 with Boxeo Telemundo at the Osceola Heritage Park 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee, FL. 34744

A spectacular Puerto Rican – Mexican war as Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (19-2-1, 12 KOs) will battle Ricardo “Meserito” Rodriguez (16-5, 5 KO’s) in the Main Event for the WBO Regional Flyweight Title.

Gonzalez vs Rodriguez will air LIVE at 11:35pm on the Telemundo Network