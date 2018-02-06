Amateur boxing under fire from IOC

The International Olympic Committee has announced the opening of an investigation into the AIBA (the international sanctioning body for amateur boxing) by the IOC Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer. Citing concerns over governance, financial matters, judging & refereeing, and anti-doping issues, the IOC is withholding funds from the AIBA until these matters are addressed. Furthermore, the IOC has issued an ominous warning that they reserve the right to review the inclusion of boxing in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, as well as the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.