El WBC recibió confirmación oficial de que José Ramírez decidió retirarse de la pelea contra el campeón superligero del CMB, Regis Prograis, una pelea ordenada por el WBC. El WBC ahora permitirá que Prograis haga una defensa voluntaria hasta que puedan analizar los pasos futuros a tomar en la división.
