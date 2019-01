Consistent with the WBC Board of governors voting regarding the direct rematch between WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, the WBC has notified both camps that the free negotiation period is opened and if there is no agreement between the parties a purse bid will be conducted by the WBC on Tuesday, February 5th. The WBC has modified the 70-30 split and has confirmed a 60-40 split in favor of the champion Wilder considering the market value of Fury.