Former super middleweight world champion Anthony Dirrell gets an opportunity to rejoin the championship ranks when he battles top contender Avni Yildirim for the vacant WBC super middleweight championship in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 and FOX Deportes February 23 from The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Televised coverage begins with welterweight championship contender Jamal James fighting in his hometown for a third straight time against Janer González in a ten-round co-feature.