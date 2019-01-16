Boxeo Telemundo Ford kicks off its 30th consecutive year on television February 22 with an intriguing battle of Puerto Rico vs Mexico as Felix “Tutico” Zabala’s All Star Boxing presents Yomar “Magic” Alamo facing Manuel “Tormenta” Mendez over ten rounds for a WBO regional title live from Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

Yomar “Magic” Alamo (15-0, 12 KOs) of Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico, is the pride of his native suburb, he claimed the WBC Youth Jr Welterweight title in front of his home crowd by knocking out Zsigmond Vass in 1 round. Alamo has since signed with All Star Boxing, INC making his company debut this past July by stoping Wilfrido Buelvas in Kissimmee, Florida. Now guided by new head trainer ,former world champion Ivan Calderon, Alamo is ready to make his first televised appearance on Telemundo.

Manuel “Tormenta” Mendez (16-4-1, 11 KOs) of Colton, California, is a known spoiler in the boxing industry, Mendez is 5-1-1 against undefeated fighters in his career. His last outing proved just that, he faced local prospect Jonathan Navarro(15-0 8 KO’s) over 10 rounds that ended in a controversial split decision lost. Mendez will be looking to pick up his first regional belt on February 22.

All Star Boxing, Inc President & CEO Felix “Tutico” Zabala is happy to be celebrating the 30th anniversary of Boxeo Telemundo on air, “I am delighted to be working with the Telemundo Network for over 30 years,” he said. “We are currently the #1 Hispanic Boxing program on TV and look to continue this great relationship for years to come.”

Boxeo Telemundo is the longest-running boxing program on Spanish Language media. Debuting in 1989, it has showcased more than 50 World Champions including Erik Morales, Felix “Tito” Trinidad, Wilfredo Vazquez, Daniel Zaragoza and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez among others. The show has earned the reputation “Where Champions are born.”

Six more bouts scheduled, Doors open at 7PM first bell 8PM. The Telemundo broadcast starts at 11:35PM ET/PT. Tickets are already available by visiting ohpark.com/ Ticketmaster.com or at the box office in Osceola Heritage Park.