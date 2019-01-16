Ray Beltran’s road back to title contention begins Sunday, February 10. The former lightweight world champion will face the unbeaten Hiroki Okada in a 10-round super lightweight fight as the co-feature to the Jose Ramirez-Jose Zepeda super lightweight championship bout at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.

Ramirez-Zepeda and Beltran-Okada will headline a special Top Rank on ESPN card. The entire undercard, including the super bantamweight showdown between Genesis Servania and the undefeated Carlos Castro, will stream live on ESPN+