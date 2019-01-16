January 16, 2019
Boxing News

Ray Beltran returns Feb 10

Ray Beltran’s road back to title contention begins Sunday, February 10. The former lightweight world champion will face the unbeaten Hiroki Okada in a 10-round super lightweight fight as the co-feature to the Jose Ramirez-Jose Zepeda super lightweight championship bout at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.

Ramirez-Zepeda and Beltran-Okada will headline a special Top Rank on ESPN card. The entire undercard, including the super bantamweight showdown between Genesis Servania and the undefeated Carlos Castro, will stream live on ESPN+

