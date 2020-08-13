By Karl Freitag

Legendary fight agent Don Majeski proposed a new weight division at 225 pounds between cruiserweight and heavyweight. Majeski said it shouldn’t be a “super” or “junior” title, but should have its own name. He suggested “dreadnought.” The promoters present seemed positive about the proposal. A WBC committee will study the idea. WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman stressed that “heavyweight” will always be the name of the top division.

The winner of the August 22 fight between WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin will get the WBC diamond belt. The winner between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder on December 19 will have to face Whyte if Whyte beats Povetkin.

Cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu must make two mandatories, having won a vacant title. There are eliminators ordered between #1 Thabiso Mchunu vs. #3 Olanrewaju Durodola and #4 Alexei Papin vs. #5 Ruslan Fayfer. Makabu will be allowed a voluntary defense while the eliminators are sorted out.

Light Heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev will defend against IBF mandatory Meng Fanlong on September 25 in Russia. Jean Pascal is the WBC mandatory.

Super middleweight champion David Benavidez defends Saturday against Roamer Angulo, then will face mandatory Avni Yildirim, then be allowed a voluntary defense before facing diamond champion Callum Smith.

Franchise champion Canelo Alvarez isn’t fighting September 12. He is training and Golden Boy is working on a new date with DAZN. Middleweight champion Jermall Charlo defends against Sergiy Derevyanchenko September 26.

WBC super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo defends against Jeison Rosario on September 26.

Welterweight champion Errol Spence defends against Danny Garcia in November. This will count as the mandatory.

Super lightweight champion Jose Ramirez faces Viktor Postol, 12 rounds, for Ramirez’s WBO and WBC junior welterweight titles

Franchise lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko will face IBF champ Teofimo Lopez on October 17 in Las Vegas. If Lopez beats Loma, he will become franchise champion. WBC champion Devin Haney is granted a voluntary defense. Ryan “Kingry” Garcia will face Luke Campbell for the interim title.