August 13, 2020
Boxing News

WBC Rankings Meeting LIVE Notes

By Karl Freitag

Due to lack of activity, this meeting might not be as lively as usual.

Heavyweight: Advocates of #6 Joseph Parker, #7 Daniel Dubois, #8 Filip Hrgovic asked that their fighters be elevated in the rankings. It was agreed that the winner of Dubois vs. Joe Joyce will be considered for a top five position.

Cruiserweight: No discussion.

Light Heavyweight: Unified champion Artur Beterbiev will defend against IBF mandatory Meng Fanlong on September 25 in Russia. No further discussion.

Super Middleweight: Top Rank asked that Edgar Berlanga (14-0, 14 KOs) be ranked in the top 15. The Rankings Committee will consider. It was asked by Tom Loeffler through a proxy that Ali Akhmedov be moved from #14 to #12. The WBC agreed to move him to #13. Lionell Thompson will be dropped from the top 15 for not enrolling in the Clean Boxing Program. Roamer Angulo moves to #14 and Aidos Yerbossynuly will go to #15.

Middleweight: Golden Boy requested that #14 Jason Quigley get a top 10 ranking and that Chris Pearson get a top 15 ranking. The WBC will wait until there is some activity before considering those moves.

WBC Convention LIVE Feed

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>