By Karl Freitag

Due to lack of activity, this meeting might not be as lively as usual.

Heavyweight: Advocates of #6 Joseph Parker, #7 Daniel Dubois, #8 Filip Hrgovic asked that their fighters be elevated in the rankings. It was agreed that the winner of Dubois vs. Joe Joyce will be considered for a top five position.

Cruiserweight: No discussion.

Light Heavyweight: Unified champion Artur Beterbiev will defend against IBF mandatory Meng Fanlong on September 25 in Russia. No further discussion.

Super Middleweight: Top Rank asked that Edgar Berlanga (14-0, 14 KOs) be ranked in the top 15. The Rankings Committee will consider. It was asked by Tom Loeffler through a proxy that Ali Akhmedov be moved from #14 to #12. The WBC agreed to move him to #13. Lionell Thompson will be dropped from the top 15 for not enrolling in the Clean Boxing Program. Roamer Angulo moves to #14 and Aidos Yerbossynuly will go to #15.

Middleweight: Golden Boy requested that #14 Jason Quigley get a top 10 ranking and that Chris Pearson get a top 15 ranking. The WBC will wait until there is some activity before considering those moves.