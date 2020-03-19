WBC Statement:

On September 18, 2018, Franchon Crews-Dezurn conquered the WBC Female Super Middleweight World Championship, which she successfully defended on September 19, 2019. On January 11, 2019, Alejandra Jimenez defeated then World Champion Crews-Dezurn and conquered the WBC Female Super Middleweight World Championship.

On January 24, 2020, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association notified the WBC that the contents of an out-of-competition urine “A” sample container that VADA collected from Alejandra Jimenez on January 10, 2020, as part of the WBC Clean Boxing Program, yielded an adverse finding for Stanozolol. Stanozolol is a synthetic steroid and derivative of testosterone, which has anabolic and androgenic qualities. Stanozolol is included in VADA’s and the WBC’s Clean Boxing Program list of banned substances. On February 19, 2020, the contents of the “B” sample container confirmed the adverse finding. Ms. Jimenez is disputing the adverse finding.

On February 10, 2020, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation suspended Alejandra Jimenez for 90 days and declared the bout a “ No Decision.” Ms. Jimenez is appealing that ruling.

In light of Ms. Jimenez’ adverse finding, and pending the outcome of the WBC’s own investigation and adjudicatory process, on January 27, 2020, the WBC provisionally suspended its recognition of Alejandra Jimenez as WBC Super Middleweight World Champion. At this point, it is uncertain how long it will take for the WBC to complete its investigation and evaluation of Ms. Jimenez’ adverse finding and to thoroughly consider Ms. Jimenez’ position and arguments disputing the adverse finding.

Ms. Crews-Dezurn and her team have interposed a formal protest to the WBC concerning the outcome of her bout against Ms. Jimenez in light of the adverse finding. The WBC and Ms. Crews-Dezurn’s team are communicating with each other concerning that matter.

In the meantime, consistent with the WBC Rules & Regulations mandate to maintain reasonable activity in its divisions, and taking into account Ms. Crews-Dezurn’s position, the WBC will: (1) maintain the provisional suspension of recognition of Alejandra Jimenez as WBC World Champion; and (2) order a bout between Ms. Crews-Dezurn and the highest rated available contender in the division for the WBC Female Super Middleweight World Championship.

Once the investigative and adjudicative process of Ms. Jimenez’ adverse finding is concluded, then the WBC will determine Ms. Jimenez’ definitive status in the WBC and in her division.