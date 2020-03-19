Zanfer Promotions in coordination with Box Azteca has suspended all live boxing events until further notice. The weekly Saturday night boxing show on Mexico’s Azteca 7 network will rerun old fights during the health emergency. Zanfer and Box Azteca will maintain full and close cooperation with federal and local authorities in a national effort to face the coronavirus.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.