WBC extiende hasta el 2 de septiembre plazo a Tyson Fury El Consejo Mundial de Boxeo reconociendo la tragedia ocurrida en la Familia Fury y en respeto a su dolor ha decidido extender una semana hasta el viernes 2 de septiembre la decisión oficial de Tyson Fury con respecto a su condición de campeón de peso pesado. Fury anunció recientemente que su primo Rico Burton murió luego de ser herido con arma blanca. WBC confirma Inoue-Butler para el 13 de diciembre en Japón Presentan el Undercard de Stevenson-Conceição el 23 de septiembre en New Jersey Like this: Like Loading...

