WBC confirma Inoue-Butler para el 13 de diciembre en Japón El WBC ha confirmado que el campeón de peso gallo del WBC, la FIB y la AMB Naoya “Monster” Inoue (23-0, 20 KOs) peleará contra el campeón de peso gallo de la OMB Paul Butler (34-2, 15 KOs) por los cuatro títulos el martes 13 de diciembre a las un lugar por determinar en Japón. Inoue será un gran favorito. El ganador de Inoue-Butler será el primer campeón indiscutible de peso gallo en casi 50 años. WBC extiende hasta el 2 de septiembre plazo a Tyson Fury Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

