One year ago the whole world was deeply moved by the heroics of six-year-old Bridger Walker, who risked his life to save his younger sister from a dog attack. Upon learning of Bridger’s courageous action, the World Boxing Council not only sent him an iconic green belt and named him an honorary world champion, they named a new weight division after him. “We at the WBC are so honored to name Bridger our honorary champion, for his immense courage. It represents the very finest values of humanity,” said a WBC statement.
Wouldn’t doubt it if the WBC charges this young boy a sanctioning fee for having the green belt.