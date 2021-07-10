One year ago the whole world was deeply moved by the heroics of six-year-old Bridger Walker, who risked his life to save his younger sister from a dog attack. Upon learning of Bridger’s courageous action, the World Boxing Council not only sent him an iconic green belt and named him an honorary world champion, they named a new weight division after him. “We at the WBC are so honored to name Bridger our honorary champion, for his immense courage. It represents the very finest values ​​of humanity,” said a WBC statement.