Undefeated super welterweight Tursynbay Kulakhmet (3-0, 2 KOs) returns to the ring today against Aleksei Evchenko (19-14-2, 8 KOs) at the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace in Almaty, Kazakhstan, in the main event on ESPN+. Kulakhmet is on the fast track to a world title shot in a few more fights.

In the co-feature, super featherweight Ronnie Clark (21-4-2, 10 KOs) is set for his first fight in nearly three-and-a-half years when he meets unbeaten Zaurbek (10-0, 7 KOs) for the vacant WBO European super-featherweight title.

The action on ESPN+ will start early at 10AM ET, 7AM PT. That’s AM, not PM.